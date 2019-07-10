Last year reportedly saw dramatic rise in ‘price tag’ attacks

The number of so-called price-tag attacks targeting Palestinians in the West Bank rose dramatically last year, Channel 12 news reports.

The year 2018 saw 205 such attacks, compared to 79 in 2017 and 57 in 2016, according to data received from security officials.

Sources told Channel 12 the rising number of incidents was also raising tensions between Israelis and Palestinians throughout the West Bank.

There was concern this could lead to conflagration in the territory.

“Price tag” refers to vandalism and other hate crimes carried out by Jewish ultra-nationalists ostensibly in retaliation for Palestinian violence or government policies perceived as hostile to the settler movement. Mosques, churches, dovish Israeli groups, and even Israeli military bases have been targeted by nationalist vandals in recent years.