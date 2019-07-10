Lebanese parliament chief: US sanctions on Hezbollah an ‘aggression’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a new trembling spell today, the third time in less than a month, raising questions over her health.

Merkel began shaking involuntarily as national anthems were being played at the reception of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, an AFP photographer witnessed.

A government spokesman played down the trembling, telling AFP: “The chancellor is well and the talks with the Finnish prime minister will go on as planned.”

— AFP