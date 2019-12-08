Lebanon Sunni leaders back Hariri to return as premier

Sunni Muslim leaders in protest-wracked Lebanon have thrown their support behind ex-premier Saad Hariri to return to his post a month after he stepped down, a sidelined candidate says Sunday.

Businessman Samir Khatib had been put forward as a likely contender to succeed Hariri, but he says a visit to the country’s highest Sunni Muslim authority had indicated otherwise.

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdellatif Deryan informed Khatib that “a consensus had been reached to name Saad Hariri as prime minister to form the next government,” the 72-year-old businessman says.

Khatib then met Hariri, who has stayed on in the role of caretaker premier and has supported him in his bid, to inform him of his withdrawal from the race, he says in televised comments.

Lebanon has been gripped by unprecedented cross-sectarian protests since October 17, denouncing perceived official mismanagement and corruption.

Hariri stepped down less than two weeks into the nationwide movement, but a deeply divided political class has since failed to reach an agreement on a new premier.

The names of several potential candidates were circulated in the media, but protesters rejected Khatib as being too close to traditional circles of power.

— AFP