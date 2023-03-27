Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Levin says will ‘respect’ PM’s decision on overhaul, but warns delay endangers coalition

By Carrie Keller-Lynn 27 March 2023, 1:15 pm Edit

Carrie Keller-Lynn is a political and legal correspondent for The Times of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Justice Minister Yariv Levin, in the Knesset on February 22, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90)
Justice Minister Yariv Levin announces that he will “respect” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected decision on how to progress with judicial overhaul, but warns that its delay will endanger their political coalition.

Levin has led the coalition’s planned reform of the judicial system, and claims that stopping it now “may immediately lead to the fall of the government and the collapse of Likud,” his and Netanyahu’s right-wing party.

“We must all make an effort to stabilize the government and the coalition,” he says.

Several Likud members have said they would stand behind Netanyahu, as have his ultra-Orthodox partners Shas and United Torah Judaism. Far-right Otzma Yehudit has been more aggressive in the push to continue legislating.

