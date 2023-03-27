Levin says will ‘respect’ PM’s decision on overhaul, but warns delay endangers coalition

Justice Minister Yariv Levin announces that he will “respect” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected decision on how to progress with judicial overhaul, but warns that its delay will endanger their political coalition.

Levin has led the coalition’s planned reform of the judicial system, and claims that stopping it now “may immediately lead to the fall of the government and the collapse of Likud,” his and Netanyahu’s right-wing party.

“We must all make an effort to stabilize the government and the coalition,” he says.

Several Likud members have said they would stand behind Netanyahu, as have his ultra-Orthodox partners Shas and United Torah Judaism. Far-right Otzma Yehudit has been more aggressive in the push to continue legislating.