Liberman says he received call from Gantz, will meet him Monday

WASHINGTON — The United States says it will make its case against Iran at the United Nations this week, insisting it wants to give diplomacy “every opportunity to succeed,” in the wake of a devastating attack on a vital Saudi oil complex.

Setting the stage for US President Donald Trump’s address to the annual UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put aside threats of US military retaliation against Iran for the attack.

“President Trump and I both want to give diplomacy every opportunity to succeed,” Pompeo says in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.”

“Our administration’s taking this on in a serious way and we are working diligently to see that this has a diplomatic outcome,” he says.

“But make no mistake about it, if we’re unsuccessful in that and Iran continues to strike out in this way, I am confident that President Trump will make the decisions necessary to achieve our objectives.”

The United States has accused Tehran of carrying out the sneak air attacks that set aflame Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq plant and the Khurais oil field September 14, knocking out half the kingdom’s oil production.

Pompeo calls it “one of the largest attacks on the global energy supply in history.”

But despite initial warnings by Trump that US forces were “locked and loaded,” the US president quickly softened his rhetoric, brushing off Republican hawks who warned that the absence of a forceful response would be read as weakness in Tehran.

Trump has so far ordered stepped up sanctions against Iran, and a relatively modest deployment of US troops to the Gulf, primarily focused on missions like air and missile defense.

