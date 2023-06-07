Likud hits back at Gantz, saying he once backed coalition power on judge selection panel

The Likud party hits back at National Unity party leader Benny Gantz, saying that — unlike his position today — he once supported having two coalition members on the contentious Judicial Selection Committee.

The Likud refers to the fact that during the unity government that Gantz established with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2020, he demanded that the coalition appoint both of the seats on the committee which are filled by MKs.

“What Benny Gantz demanded in a coalition agreement in 2020 has suddenly become the end of democracy in 2023,” says the Likud mockingly.

At the time, Gantz was seeking to have one of the seats filled by a Likud candidate and another by his party, which is currently in the opposition.