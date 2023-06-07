Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Likud hits back at Gantz, saying he once backed coalition power on judge selection panel

7 June 2023, 8:22 pm Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) speaks with Alternate PM and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, both wearing protective mask due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on June 7, 2020. (Menahem Kahana/AFP)
The Likud party hits back at National Unity party leader Benny Gantz, saying that — unlike his position today — he once supported having two coalition members on the contentious Judicial Selection Committee.

The Likud refers to the fact that during the unity government that Gantz established with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2020, he demanded that the coalition appoint both of the seats on the committee which are filled by MKs.

“What Benny Gantz demanded in a coalition agreement in 2020 has suddenly become the end of democracy in 2023,” says the Likud mockingly.

At the time, Gantz was seeking to have one of the seats filled by a Likud candidate and another by his party, which is currently in the opposition.

It has a link that will sign you in.