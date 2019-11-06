The Times of Israel is livebloggnig Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Local authorities strike Thursday set to disrupt schools as well
Ahead of a planned strike in local municipalities tomorrow, the Israel Teachers’ Union says it will not allow schools to operate without the presence of security guards — which are provided by the local authorities.
It has instructed members of the union not to let students into class if institutions are unprotected.
Some 170 municipalities are planning to halt their work over the government’s failure to transfer certain promised funds.
Rivlin: Israel, Jews face major threats of anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism
President Reuven Rivlin tells Christian media that Israel and the Jewish people “are facing two major threats today: anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism.”
At a special meeting at his residence organized by the Government Press Office, Rivlin adds that Iran “continues to spread terror throughout the region” and “continues to build military bases and plan attacks from Syria and other parts of the region.”
He tells the journalists that “truth” in reporting, “together with mutual respect, is a core component of peace.”
US envoy visits Gaza periphery, says rockets ‘an entirely unacceptable reality’
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman visited the Eshkol Regional Council near the Gaza border this morning, following Friday night’s rocket barrage on Israeli communities.
“Palestinian terrorists in Gaza shot 10 rockets into Israel, deliberately targeting civilians, and Israelis had only seconds to rush to shelters to be safe,” Friedman said during his visit.
“It’s an entirely unacceptable reality.”
Man arrested on suspicion of raping young girl
Police have arrested a 64-year-old resident of the south suspected of raping and abusing an 8-year-old girl, his neighbor, five years ago.
A Beersheba court extended the suspect’s remand by five days.
With far-right on rise, French PM vows to ‘take back control’ on migration
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says France needs to “take back control” of migration, as part of a carefully controlled government push to listen to voters’ worries over growing immigration that risks playing into the hands of the far-right.
Philippe says in a speech that “it’s about sovereignty. We have to take back control of our migration policy,” but that a new approach on immigration offers a “fair balance between rights and obligations.”
He says he wants to fix quotas on certain aspects of migration, without elaborating.
— AP
Bennett: High likelihood of 3rd election, in which right will take heavy blow
The New Right’s Naftali Bennett says he believes there’s “a very, very high probability” Israel will go to a third election within a year due to the ongoing political gridlock and inability to form a government.
That eventuality is currently more likely than a coalition taking shape, he says on a newly launched podcast, unless Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman changes course and agrees to join a narrow right-wing religious government.
He warns that the right will likely suffer “a great blow” in such an election. “I’m very pessimistic,” he says.
