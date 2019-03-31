London police hunt for suspect behind ‘random’ stabbing spree

British police are searching for a suspect behind a series of stabbings in London.

London’s Metropolitan Police say the first stabbing took place on the capital’s Aberdeen Road Saturday evening and was followed by three more stabbings, the last of which was this morning.

A detective says the incidents appear to be linked and that at this point there is nothing indicating they were terror related.

“We are working on the hypothesis that the single male suspect is acting alone and mental health issues may be a factor,” Stuart Smillie says in a police statement.