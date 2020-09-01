Macron to make 3rd trip to Lebanon in December to push reforms

French president Emmanuel Macron will return to Lebanon in December for his third visit to the crisis-hit country since a devastating August explosion in Beirut, the French presidency tells AFP.

Macron, who landed in the Lebanese capital on Monday for a two-day trip, has taken center stage in an international push for long-overdue reforms.

This was his second visit since the August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port killed more than 180 people, wounded at least 6,500 and laid to waste swathes of the capital.

On Tuesday, Macron says he is ready to organize an international aid conference for Lebanon in October which, if it happens, would be the second such effort to be led by Paris since the August 4 blast.

Speaking to French news outlet Brut, Macron says he will “follow up” on progress made by Lebanese leaders towards enacting reform “in October and then in December.”

“I will personally commit myself to it,” he adds, vowing to block aid money donors have pledged to Lebanon if changes are not made.

— AFP