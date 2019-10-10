The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Malfunctioning homemade weapons appeared to stop Yom Kippur shooter
The German suspect in a deadly anti-Semitic attack targeting a synagogue and a kebab shop on Yom Kippur could have caused more carnage if his homemade weapons had not malfunctioned during his shooting rampage.
Stephan Balliet, 27, was captured by police last night after he shot dead two people in a gun rampage in the city of Halle.
According to reports, throughout the video of the attack that he live streamed using a helmet-mounted smartphone, the gunman becomes increasingly enraged at his own ineptitude.
In the earliest minutes he berates his laptop as it takes too long to load programs and find a wireless signal, while later he curses as his homemade weapons fail to fire.
Unable to breach the entrance of the Jewish cemetery outside the synagogue, he shoots a passing woman, later firing another burst into her lifeless body and shouting “Pig!”
But he reserves his harshest language for himself, calling himself a “fucking idiot,” a “failure” and a “loser.”
Bleeding after a gunfight with police as he flees town in his crippled vehicle, he apologizes to the imagined audience watching online.
“That was it guys. A total loser,” he says into the lens before hurling the phone out of the car.
Around 2,200 people are believed to have watched his blundering, violent rampage on games streaming platform Twitch, the Amazon-owned company said — five of them live.
— with AFP
EU, India, Denmark join condemnation of Turkey’s push in Syria
Denmark, India and the European Union are adding their voices to the international condemnation and concerns over Turkey’s invasion of northeastern Syria in an offensive there against Syrian Kurdish fighters.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calls it “an extremely serious situation, and there is reason to be concerned about civilians.”
Frederiksen says Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Denmark “for a conversation in which we will assert our position.” No details were given as to when the Turkish. diplomat would meet Kofod.
India’s foreign ministry issued a press release saying New Delhi is “deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in northeast Syria,” and urges Ankara to “exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”
Meanwhile, the European Union says the Turkish offensive is setting back any hope for progress toward ending the conflict.
EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic says the offensive will worsen the stream of refugees from Syria, increase violence against innocent civilians and obstruct the fight against the Islamic State group.
She says: “We believe that new armed hostilities would further undermine the stability of the whole region, would exacerbate civilian suffering, would provoke further displacements, would add another obstacle to the very difficult UN led political process and would, that is also very important, threaten the progress that was achieved by the global coalition to defeat” IS.
She adds that there is “no military solution to the conflict in Syria and the only sustainable solution is a political one.”
— AP
Erdogan threatens EU with refugee influx if criticizes Syria operation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns the European Union that it will allow millions of refugees to head to its shores if it criticizes Turkey’s military offensive in Syria.
“Hey EU, wake up. I say it again: if you try to frame our operation there as an invasion, our task is simple: we will open the doors and send 3.6 million migrants to you,” Erdogan says in a speech to parliament.
— AFP
German president says country has responsibility to protect its Jews
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says after meeting with Jewish leaders at the site of a deadly anti-Semitic attack that the country had a duty to protect Jews on its soil.
“It must be clear that the state takes responsibility for Jewish life, for the security of Jewish life in Germany,” he said. “We must protect Jewish life.”
— AFP
German president pays respects at scene of deadly anti-Semitic attack
German leaders are visiting the scene of a deadly anti-Semitic gun attack carried out on Yom Kippur in the city of Halle, as Jews demanded action to protect the community from the rising threat of neo-Nazi violence.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, joined by Israeli ambassador Jeremy Issacharoff and local officials, laid flowers outside the synagogue before meeting with Jewish community leaders inside.
Late last night, Chancellor Angela Merkel joined a solidarity vigil at a historic synagogue in central Berlin, and firmly condemned the anti-Semitic rampage.
— AFP
