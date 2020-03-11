The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
MDA launches new scheme to consult doctors live, prevent needless trips to ER
Magen David Adom emergency and rescue service says it launching a new initiative to connect non-urgent patients to doctors for consultations and prevent needless trips to the emergency room.
MDA says it will use video chats with doctors to guide paramedics’ decision-making process when they respond to calls at patients’ homes, thus potentially cutting by a third — or 200,000 cases — the number of people who eventually must be taken to hospital.
“We’ve been planning a community medicine program for three years,” says MDA director general Eli Bin. “But the need for this type of initiative has become much more urgent in light of the current coronavirus crisis, where taking a patient to the hospital presents serious risks — especially when the patient might not be severely ill, but can still be highly contagious, potentially putting immunocompromised patients at the hospital in danger.”
Iran says virus kills 63 more, death toll climbs to 354
The death toll in Iran from the new coronavirus has climbed for another consecutive day, killing 62 more people in the past 24 hours as the government raises the nationwide death toll to 354.
The nation’s Health Ministry says the deaths are among some 9,000 confirmed cases in Iran, where the virus has spread to all of the country’s provinces.
The Islamic Republic has one of the world’s worst death tolls outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Outside of Iran, only Iraq, Egypt and Lebanon have recorded deaths from the virus in the Middle East.
— AP
Liberman says PM ‘running a machine of incitement and lies’
More from Avigdor Liberman, this time attacking the prime minister.
“The situation is a state of emergency and it would be expected of the prime minister to work for reconciliation and attempting to heal the divide after three elections.
“But instead he is engaging in delegitimization. He is running a machine of incitement and lies.”
Liberman: Our position on the Joint List has not changed
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman says his party’s position on cooperating with the Joint List “has not changed,” amid reports he could agree to support a Blue and White-led government backed from the outside by the predominantly Arab slate.
But, he says, “we are not obligated to provide [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu with intel or calming pills. We will make decisions according to the national interest and our promises to voters.”
He adds: “Netanyahu cooperated with [Palestinian leader Yasser] Arafat and Arab parties more than anyone else.”
Blue and White, Joint List representatives conclude hour-long meeting
A meeting between representatives of the Blue and White party and the leaders of the Joint List of Arab parties has concluded after about an hour amid apparent attempts by Benny Gantz’s slate to receive the Joint List’s backing for a minority government.
“We exchanged positions on recommendations to the president [on who should form the government] and on parliamentary issues,” the Joint List’s Ahmad Tibi tweets.
“Now we will return to our institutions and parties to make decisions. Both sides utterly reject the campaign of sedition and incitement [by the right].”
יצאנו מפגישה עם נציגי כחול לבן בה החלפנו עמדות בנוגע להמלצה לנשיא ובנושאים פרלמנטריים.
עכשיו נחזור למוסדות המפלגות לקבלת החלטות.שני הצדדים דוחים על הסף את מסע השיסוי וההסתה . pic.twitter.com/b24GkgznJK
— Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) March 11, 2020
Netanyahu announces $2.8 billion package to help economy through crisis
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces an NIS 10 billion ($2.8 billion) package to stabilize the economy amid damage caused by the coronavirus crisis and to “allow the economy to continue to function.”
He adds: “The state of the Israeli economy is better than most world economies. The financial system is strong and unemployment is low. These are big advantages in entering this crisis. This is a challenge we believe we can manage, in order to eventually traverse it safely.”
Netanyahu says he does not expect a shortage of goods in the country over the heavy flight restrictions as the vast majority of goods arrive by sea and “we’ll make sure that is not harmed.”
15-year-old Palestinian shot dead in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
A Palestinian teen has died after being shot during clashes with Israeli security forces near Nablus.
The 15-year-old was shot in the head in the riots where 16 other Palestinians were reported wounded. The riots, which included hundreds of people, came in response to a group of Israelis visiting an ancient fortress in the region.
The Israel Defense Forces says protesters hurled rocks at troops and burned tires and added it will investigate the reports of Palestinian casualties.
El Al places some 85% of pilots on unpaid leave amid crisis
El Al has informed 550 of its 650 pilots (85%) that they will be placed on unpaid leave until May as the airline cancels flights and suffers significant losses over the coronavirus crisis.
The decision comes after Israel this week announced all arrivals from abroad would be required to enter home quarantine, leading foreign airlines to cancel numerous flights to Israel, and Israeli airlines to announce the coming closure of most international routes.
