Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Ministers approve bill allowing sharing of information on unvaccinated

17 February 2021, 8:27 pm 0 Edit

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approves a bill that would allow the Health Ministry to hand over information on the unvaccinated to local authorities and the Education Ministry.

 

