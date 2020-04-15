MK Asher to go into quarantine after aide tests positive for coronavirus

An aide to United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the lawmaker to go into quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Knesset Officer Joseph Griff has sent an email tonight to the 120 Knesset members and to all employees informing them of the results of the test and notifying them that anyone who has been in contact with the aide will also have to go into quarantine.

Griff says that the aide was in the Knesset throughout the day on April 5.

A spokesman for Asher told the Haredi website Kikar Hashabat that the MK would go into quarantine in accordance with Health Ministry regulations.