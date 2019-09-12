Mnuchin: No Trump-Rouhani talks, yet

US Treasury chief Steve Mnuchin says a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is not going ahead as of now.

“As of now, there is no plan for the president to meet with him, although the president has said that he is prepared to meet with no conditions,” Mnuchin tells CNBC.

Mnuchin says the US is keeping up its sanctions-heavy maximum pressure policy on Iran, despite a report Wednesday that Trump had mulled easing sanctions to make a meeting happen.

“There’s no question that it’s working. We have cut off their money,” he says, crediting it with pushing Iran towards talks. “And that’s the reason why if they do come back to the negotiating table, they are coming back.”

Rouhani has said bilateral talks with the US are useless unless sanctions are lifted first.