National student group declares strike, joining universities

The National Student and Youth Council, representing high school and middle school students, declares a nationwide strike to start in the morning.

The council calls for “halting the [overhaul] legislation and immediately beginning negotiations.”

The announcement comes after massive protests roil the country and the declaration of several other strikes.

Earlier today, a group of universities announced a general strike starting in the morning.

Several mayors and regional leaders have announced a hunger strike in front of the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The powerful Histadrut labor union is set to hold a press conference tomorrow and is expected to announce a general strike.