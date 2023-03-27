Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

National student group declares strike, joining universities

27 March 2023, 4:00 am Edit
Thousands of protesters rally against the judicial overhaul bills in Ra'anana, March 27, 2023. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)
The National Student and Youth Council, representing high school and middle school students, declares a nationwide strike to start in the morning.

The council calls for “halting the [overhaul] legislation and immediately beginning negotiations.”

The announcement comes after massive protests roil the country and the declaration of several other strikes.

Earlier today, a group of universities announced a general strike starting in the morning.

Several mayors and regional leaders have announced a hunger strike in front of the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The powerful Histadrut labor union is set to hold a press conference tomorrow and is expected to announce a general strike.

