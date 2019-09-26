Netanyahu calls for unity with Gantz — but won’t ditch right-wing allies

Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu calls on his rival Benny Gantz to join a “broad unity government,” while dismissing the centrist Blue and White’s “delusions” of breaking up his political alliance with the religious right.

Netanyahu is speaking at a Rosh Hashanah toast with Likud members in Tel Aviv, a day after being tasked by President Reuven Rivlin with forming the next government.

“The voting public decided this year will be one of unity,” Netanyahu says of the results from last week’s elections, which left neither Likud nor Blue and White with a clear path to cobbling together a majority in the Knesset.

“The only possibility is a broad unity government…. but on the other side there are all sorts of fantasies, I would say all types of delusions. In the beginning they thought they’d break up the partnership in the national camp with our partners. This didn’t happen,” he says.

Netanyahu accuses of Blue and White of now wanting to dismantle Likud and push him aside.

“Will you let them breakup the Likud. Will you let them push out the chairman of Likud,” he says to resounding applause.

“Benny Gantz, listen well to these voices. I want you to understand something,” Netanyahu continues, to chants of “Bibi, King of Israel.”

Declaring that Likud would stick together through thick and thin, Netanyahu rattles off a series of challenges facing Israel, which he says require a “broad” unity government rather than a third round of elections.

Netanyahu says he gave up “quite a lot” to make such a government and that the responsibility is now on Gantz to make it happen.

“Benny, the ball is now in your hands.”