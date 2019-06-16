Netanyahu convenes cabinet in new Golan community named after Trump

Israel has a “key role to play” in laying the groundwork for the US peace plan for the region, Foreign Minister Israel Katz says, a week before the unveiling of the proposal’s economic component in Bahrain.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York, Katz says that the US, backed by Israel is “leading a process of regional economic cooperation” for the benefit of the entire Middle East.

“This includes promoting ties with the pragmatic Arab countries in the region, via security cooperation and joint economic initiatives. A central part of these efforts is the planned Bahrain ‘Peace to Prosperity’ economic workshop,” he says. “Israel has a key role to play in this process.”

With its experience and capabilities, the Jewish state “can participate in these efforts and contribute in different fields of interest,” Katz adds.

Katz, who is also transportation minister, goes on to speak about his “Tracks for Regional Peace” initiative, with which he hopes to connect Israel and the Palestinian Authority with Jordan, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

“It is a practical vision for the future, which can bring economic, political and strategic benefits,” Katz says. “As foreign minister, I intend to promote regional economic cooperation as a top priority.”

The Manama conference is widely seen as the rollout of the first part of the Trump administration’s peace plan. The president’s senior Middle East peace negotiator, Jason Greenblatt, listens to Katz’s speech in the audience.

— Raphael Ahren