Netanyahu: Coronavirus czar’s chief mission will be to cut infection chain

Two TV surveys show Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud slipping, his right-wing rival Naftali Bennett’s Yamina rising fast, and widespread public dissatisfaction with the coalition’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

If elections were held today, a Channel 13 survey puts the party standings as follows: Likud, 31 seats; Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid 19; Yamina 16; the Joint (Arab) List 15; Benny Gantz’s Blue and White 11; Yisrael Beytenu 8; Meretz 7; United Torah Judaism 7 and Shas 6.

These findings show an ongoing slide in support for Likud and a continuing rise for Yamina, the network notes. Bennett, a former defense minister, has been a prominent critic of the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

In terms of blocs, that adds up to 60 seats for the right and ultra-Orthodox parties, 52 seats for the center, left and Arab parties, with Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu assigned to neither side. (Currently, Bennett’s Yamina sits in opposition, while Gantz’s centrist Blue and White is part of the “emergency coalition.”)

A Channel 12 survey adds up to slightly better reading for the right-Orthodox bloc.

It shows the parties as follows: Likud, 32 seats; Yesh Atid 18; Joint List 15; Yamina 15; Blue and White 9; Shas 8; United Torah Judaism 8; Meretz 8; Yisrael Beytenu 7.

Those figures mean a right-Orthodox bloc on 63, the center-left-Arab bloc on 50, with Yisrael Beytenu not assigned to either side.

Netanyahu is reportedly considering a move toward elections as soon as November — for what would be the fourth time in less than 20 months — a scenario that President Reuven Rivlin intervened to warn against earlier today.

Channel 12’s Amit Segal says Netanyahu would grab the results of his channel’s poll “with both hands” if he could, but notes that the Likud is sliding — showing five fewer seats than in a similar poll two weeks ago, which means an election gambit could be extremely risky.

In response to further questions, the Channel 13 poll showed 76% unhappy with the coalition’s handling of the economic impact of the pandemic, and 60% dissatisfied with Netanyahu’s helming of the crisis. Even more, 66%, are not happy with Gantz’s performance as defense minister.

Asked for their preferred prime minister, 44% said Netanyahu, 16% Lapid and 11% Gantz.

Fifty-seven percent opposed elections now, and 53% said they’d consider Netanyahu to be responsible if Israel was pushed to new elections.

Channel 12’s survey, for its part, showed that public satisfaction with Netanyahu’s handling of the health crisis has crashed since May. In May, 74% said he was doing a good job; that figure is 38% today. In May, 23% said he was doing a bad job; that figure is 58% today.