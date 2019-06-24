The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Finance officials head to Bahrain for peace confab
Finance officials were flying into Bahrain on Monday for a US-led peace conference that holds out billions of dollars for the Palestinians, whose leaders pronounced the idea dead on arrival.
Led by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, the Peace to Prosperity economic workshop is billed as the opening of a long-delayed initiative that will later include political solutions to solve the long intractable Middle East conflict.
Finance ministers from oil-rich Gulf Arab states along with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde are expected in Bahrain.
Netanyahu defends ‘hard’ but ‘necessary’ NIS 1.1 billion budget cuts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends budget cuts designed to reduce the soaring deficit, telling his cabinet the Finance Ministry’s unpopular plan to slash over a billion shekels in public spending months before the September elections is “hard but necessary.”
The cabinet votes in favor of the cuts, though Likud ministers Gilad Erdan (public security) and Israel Katz (foreign affairs) oppose it.
The proposal for NIS 1.1 billion in across-the-board cuts to public spending has drawn opposition from lawmakers and cabinet ministers whose ministries would be affected by the austerity measures.
“Budget cuts are hard, but they are necessary,” Netanyahu says at the start of the meeting. “Nobody wants to do this. I understand the ministers whose offices will be affected by the cuts, but this is what we have to do. We have to take care of our priorities.”
At a Monday cabinet meeting, Netanyahu tells ministers the Finance Ministry urgently needed to free up a quarter billion shekels to continue subsidizing afterschool care programs and provide aid to the victims of the recent forest fires.
The cuts, which will amount to 1.75% of the ministerial budgets, will also finance a Gaza border construction project.
Lapid: Netanyahu is ‘not stable’
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being “not stable.”
He is responding to a television report on Sunday night that claimed the Likud party and Blue and White party were seeking to shore up support for a Knesset vote to cancel the September elections, paving the way for a unity government. Both parties denied the report.
“So Netanyahu first took us to early elections. And then he wanted another election. Now he’s scared of elections. Tomorrow, he’ll want elections again,” says Lapid at a weekly faction meeting. “He’s not stable. We can’t afford a prime minister who isn’t stable. This country needs stability.”
“The deficit is growing. The economy has been neglected. There are cuts to the police, to hospitals, to welfare budgets. We’re heading to a crisis which is purely the result of neglect, of a government which isn’t functioning. Netanyahu used to be stable, no longer,” he adds.
During the previous election campaign, the centrist party condemned a Likud campaign that questioned Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s mental fitness as below the belt.
