Netanyahu: Healthcare system warned us they cannot withstand rising infections

Netanyahu insists that since Israel was among the first to reopen its economies in May after the first coronavirus lockdown, its economy is not in such bad shape.

“That we opened the economy early and fast” had a positive effect, he maintains.

But amid the rising cases, Israel is forced to close again, he says, like countries around the world.

The prime minister says Israel held off on imposing a lockdown until the hospitals said it was necessary.

“On Thursday, they raised a red flag,” he says of the healthcare system.

The system cannot withstand the projected number of serious cases and deaths if no action is taken in the coming weeks, he says.

The government is therefore taking preemptive action, he says.