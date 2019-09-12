Netanyahu not meeting Putin yet, twiddling thumbs in Sochi

Correction: Netanyahu is not yet meeting Putin. Instead, the meeting has been pushed off by a couple hours as the Russian president visits Dagestan to mark 20 years since the war in the region with Chechen separatists.

While Netanyahu waits, he can check out Sochi’s sites, like Josef Stalin’s old dacha, and maybe get some decorating ideas. According to a website called Trip101, “Visitors get the chance to explore this house in the woods and get deep into the mind of Stalin. Details like the lack of carpets so that he could hear footsteps if someone was trying to approach him, an exterior painted in green to camouflage against attacks and an indoor swimming pool help learn about his character.”