Netanyahu, Putin discuss Syria cooperation, PM invited to Moscow
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Syria, Iran and other issues, according to statements from the two leaders’ offices.
The Russian statement says Putin invited Netanyahu to Moscow to participate in “celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War,” or World War II. The day will be marked in Russia on May 9, 2020.
The call is initiated by Netanyahu, who takes the opportunity to express condolences for the deaths of 14 Russian sailors, seven of them senior officers, in a submarine fire in the Barents Sea on July 1.
And, the Russian statement adds, the two discuss “Russian-Israeli cooperation on the Syria issue” following up on the trilateral meeting of national security advisers from Russia, Israel and the United States on June 25 — “in particular, the importance of further coordination between militaries.”
EU ‘strongly urges’ Iran to stop nuclear enrichment threat
The European Union says it is “extremely concerned” by Iranian plans to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by the 2015 nuclear deal, calling on Tehran to reverse course.
“We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities that are inconsistent with the commitments made under the JCPOA,” EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic tells reporters. JCPOA is an abbreviation for the deal’s formal name: the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
— AFP
China blames US ‘bullying’ for Iran nuclear crisis
BEIJING, China — China says “unilateral bullying” by the United States is the cause behind the escalating Iran nuclear crisis, after Tehran announces it is set to breach its uranium enrichment cap.
“The facts show that unilateral bullying has already become a worsening tumor,” says Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing in Beijing.
“The maximum pressure exerted by the US on Iran is the root cause of the Iranian nuclear crisis,” he says.
Iran threatened on Sunday to abandon more commitments to an endangered 2015 nuclear deal unless a solution is found with the remaining parties after the US pulled out.
— AFP
Russia says concerned over Iran nuclear threat, will ‘continue dialogue’
MOSCOW — Russia is concerned over plans by Iran to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by the 2015 nuclear deal and will pursue diplomatic efforts to save the pact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says today.
“The situation is of course concerning,” Peskov tells journalists. “Russia aims to continue dialogue and efforts on the diplomatic front. We are still supporters of the JCPOA (the nuclear deal).”
He says the announcement by Iran is one of the “consequences” of the United States abandoning the deal.
“Russia and President (Vladimir) Putin warned of the consequences that would be imminent after one of the countries decided to end its obligations and exit the deal,” Peskov says.
Tehran said Sunday it would implement the breach of the uranium enrichment cap “in a few hours.” It first announced the intention to do this in May, a year after the US unilaterally abandoned the multilateral deal.
— AFP
