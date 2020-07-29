Netanyahu vows Israelis to begin receiving virus payouts next week

Prime Minister Netanyahu pledges that Israeli adults will begin receiving coronavirus stimulus payments next week, after the cash grants were approved today by the Knesset.

“Israeli citizens, the money will already arrive in your bank accounts at the beginning of the next week,” he says in a video statement.

He doesn’t specify whether all Israelis 18 and up will begin receiving the funds next week. The National Insurance Institute said earlier today that those with children would begin getting them Sunday, but those without kids will only receive them at an unspecified later date.

Netanyahu has touted the payouts, which have been criticized by economists and top finance officials, as a way to juice the virus-hit economy.

“This is another step that will make it easier for you and get the wheels of the economy moving,” the premier says.