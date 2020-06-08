The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu: We could be on way to new restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told his cabinet that he fears Israel is headed toward snapping back restrictions, which will happen if its number of cases doubles within 10 days.
“It could be that we are already in this 10-day infection doubling rate. I very much hope not,” he says, according to the Ynet news website.
He defends the decision to delay reopenings of most venues and other places not yet reopened by a week. “What we decided to do was first of all put on the handbrake. We stopped the easements. We’ll check it in the next week.”
Germany tells protesters to stick to social distancing
The German government is calling on people attending anti-racism protests to stick to coronavirus distancing rules.
At least 15,000 people demonstrated in Berlin and 25,000 protested in Munich on Saturday, and there were protests in other German cities as part of the global demonstrations against racism and police brutality that have followed the May 25 death of American George Floyd.
In some cases, protesters were closely packed together despite German requirements for people to stay 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, says “it is good if people take to the streets in Germany as well with a clear statement against racism.”
But he adds: “the pictures that in some cases emerged over the weekend were not good. Both things must be possible: to demonstrate peacefully, which is a fundamental right, and keep to the [social distancing] rules.”
He says many demonstrators “created a big risk for themselves and others.”
Germany has been widely praised for its adroit handling of the pandemic.
— AP
Shin Bet virus tracing bill frozen
The government has decided to freeze parliamentary work on a law that would allow the police and Shin Bet to use phone tracking for coronavirus contact tracing, according to media reports.
The move comes after ministers failed to agree on a version of the bill to pursue, and a subcommittee gave the government an extra 48 hours to propose the legislation.
The law was needed after a court said Israel could not continue to okay surveillance on an ad hoc basis without a law in place.
According to Haaretz, the Health Ministry said it made only one request to the Shin Bet to use its tracking powers over the last two weeks.
US envoy Friedman said to join annexation clambake
Channel 13 news reports that US Ambassador David Friedman took part in discussions Sunday night between prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.
The foursome were said to have discussed plans to annex parts of the West Bank. No official statement from Israel or the US has been made about the meeting.
Lapid: Virus law a bigger threat than virus itself
Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid tells his Yesh Atid faction that the government will take advantage of emergency virus regulations to run roughshod over Israeli democracy.
Lapid charges that the law will give Netanyahu the authority to put in place any measures he pleases.
“This law gives a criminal suspect total authority over the police. The ability to go into peoples’ homes is in this law. It’s a fable that they took it out. He can prohibit people from protesting against him,” he says.
“The greatest threat to Israel is not the coronavirus. The greatest threat on the state of Israel is that we are ceasing to be a democracy.”
Police commish vows to bring hammer down in Ramle
Acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen is promising to crack down on crime in Ramle, a mixed Jewish-Arab working class town in central Israel where a deadly suspected gangland war has broken into the open.
On Saturday, three men from the city were gunned down in a drive-by shooting, and on Sunday a police patrol car was shot up in al-Jawarish, a poor, mostly Arab, neighborhood in the city. Nobody was injured, according to a police statement, and on Monday morning seven people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the drive-by shooting.
“Fire directed at the police is most severe and crosses a line,” Cohen says while in Ramle, according to Walla news. “Any incident like this or others are severe and justice will be served to the last of the criminals. Police will deploy here and take forceful action in the coming days to return order.”
Chanting ‘death to America,’ Iran lawmakers try to join anti-racism protests
Iranian media say lawmakers in parliament chanted “Death to America” during a session the previous day, allegedly in a show of support for protesters in the US over the killing of George Floyd.
The report on Monday says the chants followed a request by lawmaker Ahmad Naderi for a moment of silence over deaths of protesters.
Iran makes a point of daily criticizing Washington in the wake of the ongoing turmoil in America and protests over police killings of African Americans.
State television in Iran, which in November put down nationwide demonstrations by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting internet access to the outside world, has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.
— AP
Report: Ministers to delay most venue reopenings
Ministers in the so-called coronavirus cabinet are expected to approve a delay on lifting most restrictions that had been set to expire on June 14, the Ynet news site reports.
This would include theaters and other cultural venues. Event halls will be okayed to reopen, but events will be capped at 250 attendees, according to the report.
A planned reopening of the trains on Monday has already been delayed, amid a resurgence in virus cases over the last 10 days.
Giant panda corralled after Copenhagen escape caper
One of Copenhagen Zoo’s giant pandas has been returned after escaping from its enclosure early today and roaming the park before staff were able to sedate it and bring it back.
Xing Er, a 7-year-old male who arrived at the zoo last year, was seen on surveillance video breaking out of the newly built, 160 million-kroner ($24.2 million) Panda House that also houses female panda Mao Sun.
Zoo spokesman Bengt Holst says that on the video staff could see how “the male panda crawls up a metal pole, which is studded with three rows of electrical wires … and then crawls out into the garden.”
He said the park is now looking at making changes to security around the enclosure “to ensure that it does not happen again. ”
Zoo staff reacted “quickly and efficiently,” and the animal was cornered and sedated with a dart without being harmed, he said. Monday’s incident happened before the animal park opened to the public.
“It doesn’t change the fact that we want to avoid that kind of situation in the future,” Holst says.
— AP
US anti-Semitism czar says only Israeli leaders can stop annexation
Elan Carr, the US State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, tells a Jerusalem conference that only Israelis can put the brakes on plans to annex parts of the West Bank, indicating that the Trump administration will not stand in its way.
“One thing could push it off and this is a decision by Israeli leaders. This is a decision by Prime Minister Netanyahu and his partner Gantz,” he says.
UK’s Johnson denounces protest ‘thuggery’ as statues vandalized
LONDON — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says anti-racism demonstrations have been “subverted by thuggery” after protesters tore down a statue of a slave trader in the city of Bristol and scrawled graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in London.
London’s Metropolitan police say a dozen people were arrested and eight officers injured after demonstrators clashed Sunday with police in central London.
Johnson says while people have a right to peacefully protest, they have no right to attack the police. He says “these demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery — and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve.’’
Crime, Policing and Justice Minister Kit Malthouse calls for those responsible for toppling the bronze memorial to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol to be prosecuted.
But Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees told the BBC that while he doesn’t condone criminal damage, he felt no “sense of loss” for the statue.
Germany will only slap us on wrist over annexation — Israeli diplomat
Germany will not respond harshly to Israel’s planned unilateral annexation of parts of the West Bank, a diplomatic official in Jerusalem claims.
While annexation would likely cause a certain degree of damage to bilateral ties, Berlin has made plain that it does plan to enact sanctions against the Jewish state or recognize a Palestinian state, the official says.
“Germany will not go off the deep end,” he adds, speaking to Israeli reporters on conditions of anonymity. “The Germans are not in favor of sanctions, and will not recognize a Palestinian state. They are pragmatic. Their main goal is to guarantee [regional] stability. They don’t want to cause a major upset. Rather, they are going to look for ways to encourage us and the Palestinians to return to talks.”
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is due in Israel on Wednesday for a meeting with his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi. Berlin is staunchly opposed to annexation and has made its view unmistakably clear.
— Raphael Ahren
Health minister says poll shows 8 in 10 Israelis want tighter virus rules
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has presented fellow ministers with a poll he says shows that nearly 80 percent of the public support increasing enforcement of distancing and hygiene rules, according to Hebrew media reports.
Edelstein cautions during the meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet that 800 new cases were identified in the past week. Only about 300 infections had been confirmed in the preceding two weeks combined.
“We can’t stay complacent in the face of this number,” Edelstein tells the forum, composed of relevant ministers tasked with combating the outbreak.
comments