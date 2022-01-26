NSO Group reportedly in talks to sell off assets to US-based venture capital fund
Israeli cybertechnology firm NSO Group, beleaguered by lawsuits and bad press over sales of its phone-hacking spyware, is reportedly in talks to sell off some of its assets to a US-based venture capital fund.
Bloomberg News says the maker of the controversial Pegasus hacking software is holding discussions on the matter with Integrity Partners.
“The company generates great interest with a few US-based funds, and the company is in talks with them all,” an NSO spokesperson tells Reuters.
