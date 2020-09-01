Officials board Israeli flight as UAE trip comes to a close

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses the United Arab Emirates of betraying the Muslim world with its agreement to normalize relations with Israel.

“The #UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region’s countries, and #Palestine,” Khamenei says, according to his official Twitter account.

“Of course, this betrayal won’t last long but the stigma will stay with them,” he adds in a series of tweets.

“I hope the Emiratis soon wake up and compensate for what they have done,” Khamenei says.

“The UAE rulers opened the door of the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalized the question of Palestine.”

It is Khamenei’s first reaction to the agreement between the UAE and Israel that US President Donald Trump announced on August 13.

— AFP