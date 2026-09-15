Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Oman says it’s searching for two crew members after tanker hit

By AFP Today, 3:59 pm
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The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Oman says it is searching for two missing crew members who were aboard a tanker targeted in the Strait of Hormuz that is now being towed.

Vessels in the vital strait have come under repeated attack as Tehran seeks to maintain a stranglehold on the waterway in its war with the United States. Washington has also kept up a counterblockade of Iranian ports.

The Omani Maritime Security Center says it is overseeing a towing operation for the Panama-flagged oil tanker ELGAIA to a port in Oman after a fire was extinguished in its engine room following an attack northeast of Musandam.

The center, which is affiliated with Oman’s Ministry of Defense, adds in a statement on X that “a Royal Navy of Oman vessel evacuated 23 crew members from the tanker and provided them with the necessary medical care.”

A search continues for two crew members who remain missing, it adds.

Oman does not say when the ship was attacked.

However, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a marine monitor, says a vessel had been on fire on Saturday after it was struck by an “unknown projectile” in the Strait of Hormuz.

British maritime security firm Vanguard Tech also reports that a Panama-flagged tanker had been struck that day and that the Omani navy was evacuating the crew.

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