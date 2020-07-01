Paraglider injured after crashing into cliff in Netanya

At least 59 people have been killed in two days of protests and ethnic violence in Ethiopia since the murder of a prominent ethnic Oromo singer, according to an AFP tally of figures from a regional official and an opposition party.

Getachew Balcha, spokesman for the Oromia region, says the state had recorded “50 who died” on Tuesday in the region which surrounds Addis Ababa, and is considered the heartland of the country’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo.

He says that fresh violence has erupted between locals and security forces on in Ambo, the hometown of the singer Hachalu Hundessa, which lies west of the capital.

Ambo communications chief Milkessa Beyene said that violence broke out as a group of young Oromo nationalists demanded that the singer Hachalu Hundessa be buried in Addis Ababa.

Among those killed in the clashes was Hachalu’s uncle, said Beyene.

