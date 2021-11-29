Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, November 29, 2021

Pfizer chief says firm working on COVID vaccine targeting Omicron

By AFP 29 November 2021, 5:56 pm Edit
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaks at a Pfizer manufacturing site, in Portage, Michigan, February 19, 2021. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaks at a Pfizer manufacturing site, in Portage, Michigan, February 19, 2021. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Pfizer has already started working on a version of its COVID-19 vaccine specifically targeting the Omicron variant in case the current inoculation is not effective against the new strain, the US drugmaker’s CEO Albert Bourla says.

Bourla tells CNBC that his company on Friday began testing the current vaccine against the Omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa and reignited fears of a global wave of COVID-19 infections.

“I don’t think the result will be the vaccines don’t protect,” Bourla says, but the testing could show that existing shots “protect less,” which means “that we need to create a new vaccine.”

“Friday we made our first DNA template, which is the first possible inflection of the development process of a new vaccine,” he says.

Bourla likens the situation to the scenario earlier this year when Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech developed a vaccine in 95 days when there were concerns the previous formula would not work against Delta, though that version ultimately was not used.

The current vaccine is “very effective” against Delta, the executive says, adding that the companies expect to be able to produce four billion vaccine doses in 2022.

The World Health Organization warned today that the new COVID-19 Omicron variant poses a “very high” risk globally.

Bourla says he is also “very confident” that Pfizer’s recently unveiled antiviral pill will work as a treatment for infections caused by the mutations, including Omicron.

Among newly infected, high-risk patients treated within three days of the onset of symptoms, Pfizer’s pill has been shown to cut hospitalization or death by nearly 90%.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed