PM claims again that turnout among leftists, Arabs outstripping Likud supporters

In an “emergency broadcast” on his Facebook page, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issues new warnings of purported apathy among Likud supporters and high turnout among left-leaning and Arab voters.

“This is not a trick,” Netanyahu says of his assertion that Likud voters aren’t going to the polls.

He goes on to claim that the Palestinian Authority has put out an official message calling for Arab Israelis to vote for parties that oppose him. He does not provide details or evidence about the claim.