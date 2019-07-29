PM said pushing rare plan for Palestinian construction in West Bank’s Area C

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to get the approval of his ministers for an extremely rare plan to promote Palestinian construction in areas of the West Bank under full Israeli control, alongside settlement construction, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Netanyahu and his cabinet ministers have held two lengthy discussions on the matter in recent days, without reaching an agreed outline, the report says.

Another detail that stands out is that Netanyahu is trying to achieve unanimous approval among the ministers for the controversial plan, which is guaranteed to raise the ire of right-wing ministers such as Bezalel Smotrich.

The development comes days before an expected visit by Jared Kushner, special adviser to US President Donald Trump and the main author of the White House’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Kan says it is unknown whether Netanyahu’s plan is connected with the peace plan or Kushner’s visit, but quotes unnamed ministers saying the matter is “extremely sensitive.”