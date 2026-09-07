Poised for battle, Yashar projects image of government-in-waiting at slate launch

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party presents its 40-person electoral slate before hundreds of supporters in Rosh Haayin, in a tightly orchestrated event that projects the image of a government-in-waiting.

The slate appears carefully constructed to underscore the defining impact of the October 7 attack and ensuing war on Israeli public life, with prominent places given to reservists, bereaved family members and others shaped by the events.

At the same time, it seeks to project governing competence through experienced civil servants and regional and municipal leaders, while established politicians make up a minority of the roster.

The event feels less like a celebratory campaign rally than a war room, with a battle-ready political operation preparing for an election that those in the hall appear to view in existential terms.

Loud applause and raucous cheers greet Eisenkot throughout his address, in which the former IDF chief promises that Yashar’s roster will bring new, unifying leadership.

Among the slate’s prominent political newcomers are former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen, educator and social entrepreneur Adi Altschuler, former Finance Ministry budget chief Shaul Meridor, former Labor Ministry director-general Tair Ifergan and former South Sharon Regional Council head Oshrat Gani Gonen.

They are joined by bereaved mother Shira Shapira, whose son Aner was killed while fighting Hamas terrorists on October 7, and Elisaf Peretz, whose brothers Uriel and Eliraz were both killed during their military service, as well as numerous active reservists.

The smaller group of political veterans includes former ministers Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Matan Kahana, Chili Tropper and Elazar Stern, alongside former Kulanu MK Roy Folkman. Farkash-Hacohen, Kahana, Tropper and Stern were all previously members of Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party.

Eisenkot describes the slate as an “all-Israeli mosaic” representing “every field and every part of the country,” including secular, religious and traditional Israelis, Jews and Druze, and native-born Israelis and immigrants.

“The slate includes experienced lawmakers and ministers, as well as new blood that represents everything we have endured and continue to endure,” he says.