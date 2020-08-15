Police arrest 2 protesters for suspected assault against officers

Fire and rescue services say arson balloons launched by terrorist organizations over the Gaza border ignite at least 19 fires in southern Israel.

It is the 10th consecutive day of fires, which mostly cause damage to brush and agricultural areas.

The balloons, which sometimes carry explosive devices, have sparked well over 100 fires in Israel in the past week.

The IDF bombed Hamas targets in Gaza over the past four nights in response to the attacks.

Israel also closed its cargo crossing into the Gaza Strip for all goods except food and humanitarian supplies, and reduced Gaza’s allowed fishing zone to pressure Hamas to rein in the balloons.

Israel’s Thursday normalization agreement with the UAE ratcheted up tensions in the Palestinian territories, sparking protests in Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank, and an outcry from the Palestinian leadership.