Police say cop who shot mentally ill attacker acted correctly

Police are defending one of their own who shot to death an apparently mentally ill man after attacking an officer with a knife.

A statement says a preliminary investigation shows the officer “acted as expected, given the clear and present danger to his life he was in.”

In the same breath, it also advises the public from drawing conclusions before an internal investigation is completed.

Shay Levi, a former police detective, also defends the cop, tells Army Radio that he “sees no other way it could have ended.”

A (graphic) video shows the officer unload several bullets into the suspect during the attack.