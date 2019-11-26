Pompeo: Turkey’s test of Russian defense system ‘concerning’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voices alarm over Turkey’s testing of its Russian missile defense system but says the NATO ally can still come back into US good graces.

“It’s concerning,” Pompeo tells reporters when asked about reports that Turkey used US-developed F-16 fighter jets to test the S-400 system, controversially purchased from Moscow.

“But we have made very clear to the Turkish government our desire to see them move away from the putting into full operationalization of the S-400 weapons system,” he says.

— AFP