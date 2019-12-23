Powerful Algerian military chief dies at 79

Algeria’s powerful military chief Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah, who was instrumental in pushing out the gas-rich country’s long-serving president amid pro-democracy protests earlier this year, has died unexpectedly at age 79.

Gaid Salah’s death thrusts Algeria into new political uncertainty as a tumultuous year comes to a close.

Algeria’s military plays a central role in decision-making in the country, a key ally to Western powers in fighting Islamic extremism.

The president declares three days of national mourning, while the army declared a week-long grieving period.

— AP