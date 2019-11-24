Protesters demonstrate against US near embassy in Lebanon

A few dozen people demonstrate near the US Embassy outside Beirut against what they are calling America’s intervention in Lebanon’s affairs.

Lebanese troops and riot police employed tight security measures today near the embassy northeast of the city. The protesters later disperse without any reports of violence.

The protesters blast recent comments by former US ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman before the House Subcommittee on the Middle East in which he said that “the demonstrations and the reactions to them by Lebanese leaders and institutions fortunately coincide with US interests.”

— AP