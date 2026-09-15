Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Qatar warns against ‘catastrophic’ Bab el-Mandeb closure

By AFP Today, 2:00 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
A photo taken from the Yemeni coast southwest of the city of Taiz, shows boats floating at Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in the Red Sea, on July 24, 2026. (Khaled ZIAD/AFP)
A photo taken from the Yemeni coast southwest of the city of Taiz, shows boats floating at Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in the Red Sea, on July 24, 2026. (Khaled ZIAD/AFP)

Qatar warns of dire consequences if the vital Bab el-Mandeb waterway were to close, after a months-long blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and recent Houthi gains on the Red Sea coast.

“The world is suffering enough with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, so we cannot also afford to add the Bab el-Mandeb into that equation,” Qatar foreign ministry official Ibrahim Al Hashmi tells reporters.

He says a closure of the southern entrance to the Red Sea would be “catastrophic for the entire world. And we are already seeing the consequences… so Qatar is pushing for diplomacy, dialogue.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.