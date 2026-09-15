Saudi-led coalition says Houthi drone was intercepted outside Mecca

Saudi Arabia air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis, before it entered prohibited airspace over the holy city of Mecca, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki says in a statement that it was the second Houthi attempt to target Mecca, Islam’s holiest city and the focal point of the annual hajj pilgrimage, following what the coalition said was a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.