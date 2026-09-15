Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Saudi-led coalition says Houthi drone was intercepted outside Mecca

By Reuters Today, 2:58 am
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Saudi Arabia air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis, before it entered prohibited airspace over the holy city of Mecca, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki says in a statement that it was the second Houthi attempt to target Mecca, Islam’s holiest city and the focal point of the annual hajj pilgrimage, following what the coalition said was a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.

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