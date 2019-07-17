Route 90 in Jordan Valley closed in both directions due to brush fire

Twelve Israeli men were arrested in Cyprus earlier today on suspicion of gang-raping a 19-year-old tourist at a resort in Aya Napa, according to reports in Cypriot media.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed the arrests, and says the Israeli consul in Nicosia was following the developments closely and is in contact with the suspects. Their families have informed.

According to the reports, the Israelis were arrested after the 19-year-old British woman reported the assault to local police. Cypriot authorities are still investigating the alleged assault, and the woman is undergoing a forensic investigation later today.

The suspects are expected to appear in court tomorrow where prosecutors will seek to extend their remand.