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Rubio spoke with Lebanon’s Aoun about confiscation of explosives from Hezbollah — US official

By Reuters 15 October 2026, 11:27 pm
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks alongside Paraguay’s Vice President Pedro Alliana (not pictured), in the Treaty Room at the US State Department, August 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tierney L. Cross)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks alongside Paraguay’s Vice President Pedro Alliana (not pictured), in the Treaty Room at the US State Department, August 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tierney L. Cross)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about the confiscation of hundreds of kilograms of explosives from Hezbollah, a State Department official says.

Rubio urged Aoun to hold accountable those who ordered, financed and directed the shipment, and “underscored that returning explosives to [Hezbollah] should be out of the question,” the State Department official says.

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