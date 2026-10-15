Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
Rubio spoke with Lebanon’s Aoun about confiscation of explosives from Hezbollah — US official
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about the confiscation of hundreds of kilograms of explosives from Hezbollah, a State Department official says.
Rubio urged Aoun to hold accountable those who ordered, financed and directed the shipment, and “underscored that returning explosives to [Hezbollah] should be out of the question,” the State Department official says.
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