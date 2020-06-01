Russia begins to reopen even as virus caseload rockets

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is defending a piece of controversial legislation meant to give the government emergency powers to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Among the powers is a clause allowing police to enter homes without a warrant. Netanyahu says that “we won’t allow cops to break into people’s homes without a warrant.”

“We’ll find the appropriate balance between the need to enforce guidelines and the need to protect privacy rights of Israeli citizens. We are aware that the public thinks we will unravel this balance — we haven’t done that so far and will not do it,” he says at a Likud faction meeting.