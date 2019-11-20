Saudi king urges Iran to quit ‘harmful’ expansionism

The Vatican is expressing concern that “recent decisions” could undermine regional stability in the Middle East, in an apparent reference to the US reversal of position on Israeli settlements.

The Vatican doesn’t specifically cite the US conclusion that Israel’s West Bank settlements don’t violate international law. But the reference appears clear when it speaks of “the recent decisions that risk undermining further the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and the already fragile regional stability” in the Middle East.

The Holy See reiterates its support for a “two-state solution for two peoples, as the only way to reach a complete solution to this age-old conflict.”

It says it supports Israel’s right to “live in peace and security within the borders recognized by the international community” and supports “the same right that belongs to the Palestinian people, which must be recognized, respected and implemented.”

