School administrative staff sent back to work as education system reopening on the horizon

School administrative staff are told today to return immediately to work ahead of a reopening of schools at a yet-to-be determined date.

School principals, deputy principals, secretaries, bookkeepers and caretakers will be the first to return.

A statement from the Education Ministry said administrative employees are returning to schools subject to Health Ministry guidelines.

“Step by step, the education system is returning to routine,” says Education Minister Rafi Peretz. “We are doing everything we can to get the education system running again and the return of administrative teams to schools is another step in that direction.”