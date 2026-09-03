Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Security officials said to call captured Hamas commander ‘intelligence gold mine’

By Stav Levaton Today, 8:27 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Israeli security officials describe commander of Hamas’s internal security apparatus Muein al-Arabid — who was captured by special forces in Gaza City on Tuesday morning — as an “intelligence gold mine,” Channel 12 reports.

According to the report, al-Arabid is cooperating with interrogators and providing what is described as valuable information on the terror group’s weapons, personnel and infrastructure in Gaza.

His arrest has reportedly sent shockwaves through Hamas, security officials tell Channel 12, prompting the group to heighten its defensive readiness amid fears of further Israeli operations.

“Hamas commanders feel they are being hunted. They do not know whether the next strike will come from the air or through a ground operation,” security officials say.

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