Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Senior Islamic Jihad member arrested in West Bank raid, says IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:27 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli commandos nabbed a “senior” Palestinian Islamic Jihad member during a raid in the West Bank town of Burqin, near Jenin, this morning, the military says.

Soldiers of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided Burqin and apprehended Mohammed Saadi, following information on his whereabouts provided by the Shin Bet.

The IDF says Saadi was a senior member of a Jenin-area terror network that was dismantled in early 2025, was affiliated with Islamic Jihad, and was “involved in managing and directing funds for terror activities.”

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