Senior Islamic Jihad member arrested in West Bank raid, says IDF

Israeli commandos nabbed a “senior” Palestinian Islamic Jihad member during a raid in the West Bank town of Burqin, near Jenin, this morning, the military says.

Soldiers of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided Burqin and apprehended Mohammed Saadi, following information on his whereabouts provided by the Shin Bet.

The IDF says Saadi was a senior member of a Jenin-area terror network that was dismantled in early 2025, was affiliated with Islamic Jihad, and was “involved in managing and directing funds for terror activities.”

סעדי שימש כמחבל בכיר בהתארגנות, היה מזוהה עם ארגון הטרור גא"פ, ועסק בניהול ובהכוונת כספים לפעילויות טרור נגד כוחות צה"ל ואזרחי מדינת ישראל. כוחות הביטחון ימשיכו לפעול ביוזמה והתקפיות לסיכול טרור ברחבי אוגדת יהודה ושומרון ושמירה על ביטחון אזרחי מדינת ישראל pic.twitter.com/aVE4BnbNQG — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 16, 2026