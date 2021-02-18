Shas will only employ election observers who were vaccinated

As The Times of Israel's environment reporter, I try to convey the facts and science behind climate change and environmental degradation, to explain - and critique - the official policies affecting our future, and to describe Israeli technologies that can form part of the solution.
I am passionate about the natural world and disheartened by the dismal lack of awareness to environmental issues shown by most of the public and politicians in Israel.
I'm proud to be doing my part to keep The Times of Israel's readers properly informed about this vital subject.
Your support, through membership in The Times of Israel Community, enables us to continue our important work. Would you join our Community today?
Thank you,
Sue Surkes, Environment Reporter
comments