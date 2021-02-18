Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Thursday, February 18, 2021

Shas will only employ election observers who were vaccinated

18 February 2021, 2:19 pm 0 Edit

Aryeh Deri’s Shas party announces that its election day observers and workers must be vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus.

According to Channel 12, the ultra-Orthodox party will hire 8,000 people to observe the vote on behalf of the party on March 23 and fill other roles.

Shas party leader Aryeh Deri at the party’s election-night headquarters, March 2, 2020. (Flash90)
comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed