Six go on trial in Sweden Islamic State terrorism case

Israelis serving abroad to vote on March 28

While most Israeli citizens will have to wait for April 9, nearly 5,000 Israeli representatives in 96 embassies and consulates from Amman to El Salvador will have their chance to cast their ballot in the upcoming general election some two weeks earlier on March 28, the Foreign Ministry announces.

According to Israeli law, private citizens living abroad cannot vote unless they come to Israel. But the exception made for diplomats also applies to emissaries sent abroad by the Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemet, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization.

After the March 28 vote, all ballots will be sent to the Knesset in Jerusalem, where they are guarded in a safe until Election Day. Members of the Knesset’s election committee will then look at the names on the envelopes and check back with the polling stations where the citizen is registered to ensure he or she hasn’t voted twice.

After the polls close in Israel and the counting starts, the diplomats’ votes will be counted as well.

— Raoul Wootliff