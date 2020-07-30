The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Some 1,000 people now protesting outside Netanyahu’s residence
Around 1,000 people are now protesting against Prime Minister Netanyahu outside his official residence in Jerusalem, according to Hebrew media estimates.
In Tel Aviv, a small protest held near the home of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a Likud party ally of Netanyahu’s, has ended.
Bennett’s wife apologizes to far-right activist for saying he’s a Shin Bet agent
Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett’s wife has walked back her claim that far-right activist Itamar Ben Gvir is a former agent of the Shin Bet security service.
Ben Gvir, who ran unsuccessfully for the Knesset several times and frequently represents far-right suspects in criminal cases, had sued Gilat Bennett over the claim.
Besides apologizing to Ben Gvir, Bennett also agrees to donate money to support Israeli soldiers serving in the West Bank city of Hebron, according to a document submitted to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court.
Pompeo signals US will push for UN sanctions if Iran arms embargo ends
WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives his clearest indication yet that the United States will seek to force UN sanctions on Iran if an arms embargo lapses.
Russia and China, two of the Permanent Five nations that enjoy veto power on the Security Council, want the UN embargo on selling conventional weapons to Iran to end on October 18 as laid out under a 2015 resolution.
Pompeo tells the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the United States will introduce a resolution to extend the embargo “in the near future” which “we hope will be met with approval from other members of the P5.”
“In the event it’s not, we’re going to take the action necessary to ensure that this arms embargo does not expire,” he says.
The US has previously said it has the authority to “snap back” UN economic sanctions that were lifted as part of a nuclear deal with Iran.
“We have the capacity to execute snapback and we’re going to use it in a way that protects and defends America,” Pompeo tells the committee.
The 2015 resolution had blessed a denuclearization deal with Iran negotiated by former president Barack Obama from which President Donald Trump pulled out in 2018.
Trump has since repeatedly denounced the accord and imposed unilateral US sanctions on Iran, but Pompeo argues that the United States remains a “participant” in the accord — with the right to snap back UN sanctions for violations — as it was listed in the 2015 resolution.
Even US allies are skeptical about the legal argument and warn that such a move could damage the Security Council as an institution.
France and Britain, the other nations in the P5, support extending the arms embargo but say the greater priority is maintaining a diplomatic solution to stop Iran’s nuclear program.
— AFP
Hundreds demonstrate outside Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem
A few hundred anti-Netanyahu protesters are demonstrating outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem as part of ongoing protests against the premier.
Police have closed off a number of surrounding streets and a large number of officers are on hand, following previous scenes of violence at the protests and because of a suspected right-wing attack on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators earlier this week in Tel Aviv.
Ministers said expected to reverse closure of stores on weekends
Ministers are expected to nix mandatory closures of stores on weekends aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, Channel 12 news reports.
Number of active COVID-19 cases drops sharply after Health Ministry changes criteria
Health Ministry statistics show 1,869 new coronavirus cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 69,903.
The ministry reports two more deaths since the morning, raising the death toll to 499.
The number of active cases drops sharply to 25,628, after the ministry changed its criteria for who is considered sick.
Among the infected, there are 328 people in serious condition, with 102 on ventilators. Another 148 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
The ministry says 26,217 tests were performed yesterday.
Netanyahus put out photo of PM’s wife after health rumors
A spokesman for the Netanyahu family releases a photo of Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister’s wife, with the family’s dog after rumors circulate about her health.
Few dozen anti-Netanyahu protesters demonstrate outside police minister’s Tel Aviv home
A few dozen anti-Netanyahu protesters are demonstrating near the Tel Aviv home of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a Likud party ally of the prime minister who has pressed police to crack down on ongoing protesters in Jerusalem against the premier.
Police have placed barricades near Ohana’s home and closed off nearby roads, according to the Kan public broadcaster, after a number of protesters were attacked in a suspected far-right assault on Tuesday following a similar demonstration.
PM again lashes out at Channel 12, claims it’s an ‘accomplice’ in alleged incitement against him
Prime Minister Netanyahu launches a fresh broadside at Channel 12 news, after lashing out at the network last weekend over its coverage of ongoing protests against him.
In a statement posted to his social media accounts, Netanyahu claims the network is “whitewashing the incitement to murder against the prime minister by the far-left” and is trying to pin responsibility on him for a suspected far-right attack this week on protesters demonstrating against him in Tel Aviv.
“The lie was exposed today when it turned out this was a brawl between soccer supporters,” Netanyahu says.
He is apparently referencing a judge’s comments during a remand hearing for two suspects that the suspected attack was the result of “two groups that provoked each other.”
Netanyahu also comments on the revelation that a Facebook comment he shared calling for his murder was posted by a fake account. Police are investigating who was behind the post.
“Today they added another libel, as if the prime minister was behind the post calling for the prime minister’s murder,” he says. “This lie, too, will become clear quickly.
“Whoever whitewashes the incitement against the prime minister and his family is an accomplice to the incitement,” Netanyahu adds.
Police gearing up for anti-Netanyahu protests in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv
Police are gearing up for the planned protest this evening outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem and reinforcing security officers in the capital to prevent any violence.
Police are also readying for demonstrations outside the Tel Aviv home of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a Likud party ally of Netanyahu’s who was recorded pressing police to quash the ongoing protests outside the Prime Minister’s Residence.
A number of protesters were attacked by suspected right-wing assailants following a protest Tuesday outside Ohana’s home.
According to Channel 13 news, the police’s main concern is that clashes will break out in Jerusalem between anti-Netanyahu demonstrators and members of La Familia, a group of far-right fans of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club.
La Familia has called on its supporters to gather this evening at the First Station, an entertainment venue roughly a kilometer from the Prime Minister’s Residence. “Watch out, leftist rags, the rules of the game have now changed,” it wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week.
Another suspect arrested over attack on anti-Netanyahu protesters, the 3rd today
Another suspect has been arrested in connection to an attack on anti-Netanyahu protesters Tuesday in Tel Aviv.
He is the third person to be arrested today in the suspected right-wing attack.
Police investigates who’s behind fake Facebook profile that threatened Netanyahu
The Israel Police cyber unit in the Lahav 433 special crimes umbrella unit has opened an investigation aimed at discovering who is behind a fake Facebook profile that posted death threats to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The profile, under the name Dana Ron, was closed earlier today by Facebook after it concluded it is fake.
The account posted that Netanyahu should get “a bullet to the head,” with a screenshot of the comment featured in a post by the premier yesterday.
Fifth suspect arrested over attack on anti-government protesters
Police arrest another suspect over the attack on anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Tel Aviv resident is the second person arrested today in the suspected right-wing attack, and the fifth overall.
Police say more arrests are expected.
In April, Trump panned as ‘conspiracy theory’ the notion he’d try to delay vote
US President Donald Trump has for the first time floated a “delay” to the November 3 presidential election, making unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud, but he can’t do that — and he had previous issued a strongly worded denunciation of his Democratic rival Joe Biden for saying Trump would try to push off the vote.
The dates of US presidential elections — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — are enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change. The Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the January 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.
On April 24, Biden said: “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.”
The Trump campaign at the time commented to ABC: “Those are the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality.“
— with AP
EU, some member states again denounce ‘illegal’ Jerusalem construction plans
The European Union and a number of individual member states reiterate their opposition to Israeli plans to advance construction plans in the Jerusalem area beyond the Green Line.
The EU and France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden express their “grave concerns regarding the advancement of settlement construction in Givat Hamatos and potentially in E1 area,” in a so-called demarche filed with the Foreign Ministry.
It’s their second demarche — diplomatic jargon for protest letter — in this regard since May.
“Settlements are illegal under International Humanitarian Law. Any further settlement construction in this strategically sensitive area will have a devastating impact on a contiguous Palestinian State, as well as severely undermining the possibility of a negotiated two-state solution in line with internationally agreed parameters,” the demarche states.
The Foreign Ministry confirms having received a second demarche, but declines to further comment on the matter.
— Raphael Ahren
Netanyahu spokesman dismisses ‘stupid idea’ that PM behind threatening fake profile
Ofer Golan, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family, denounces as “stupid” the notion that the premier and his team are behind a fake Facebook profile that threatened Netanyahu.
Facebook said earlier today that the profile, Dana Ron, was fake and was removed from the platform, a day after Netanyahu posted a comment it published calling for the premier to get “a bullet to the head.”
“I’ve heard about the stupid idea that the prime minister and his team are behind the fake profile,” Golan tweets.
“I want to clarify that the prime minister expects the police cyber unit to locate the post’s author immediately and bring them to justice. They have all the resources to reach them in a short time.”
Sewage water may help early detection of coronavirus outbreaks — Israel study
Israeli research may bring about an improved method for identifying coronavirus outbreaks: by analyzing sewer samples for traces of the virus.
The project, by wastewater management tech firm Kando along with researchers from institutions including Ben-Gurion University and the Technion in Haifa, is similar to work being done in other countries, the Reuters news agency reports.
The researchers discovered a previously unknown outbreak in a neighborhood in the coastal city of Ashkelon using that method, the report says.
They initially picked Ashkelon because they believed relatively little remnant of the virus would be found in the wastewater.
The method is seen as a quicker way of discovering COVID-19 outbreaks than individual testing.
Kando says it is in talks with several other municipalities — in Israel and abroad — about setting up its system.
IDF publishes footage of Hamas operative swimming to Israel before arrest
The Israel Defense Forces publishes footage from moments before the arrest last month of a Hamas member who fled from Gaza to Israel via swimming in the Mediterranean Sea, hours after the Shin Bet said he has been charged.
The footage shows Izz al-Din Hussein, 24, swimming in the sea.
The IDF says in a statement that he was spotted by the navy, with forces arresting him and handing him over to the Shin Bet.
Lagging in polls, Trump suggests delay in US election over coronavirus fears
US President Donald Trump suggests delaying the 2020 election, in which he is currently lagging badly in the polls, citing the coronavirus and what he says would be “fraudulent” voting.
“Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump asks in a tweet.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” the tweet says.
— AFP
Sderot resident indicted for stabbing anti-Netanyahu protester
Sderot resident Felix Eliyev, 22, has been indicted at the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court for allegedly attacking and stabbing an anti-Netanyahu protester last Saturday during a rally at Sha’ar Hanegev Junction.
Police ask the court to approve Eliyev’s arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against him.
US economy collapsed 32.9 percent in 2nd quarter amid pandemic: government
The US economy collapsed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in the April to June period, contracting 32.9 percent in the second quarter, the government reports.
The decline, though slightly less bad than expected, is the worst on record dating back to 1947. The Commerce Department figures are an annual rate, so they’re not comparable to the quarterly contractions reported in other advanced economies.
The plunge in GDP was driven largely by the drop in consumer spending, the largest component, which fell 34.6 percent annualized, according to the first estimate for the second quarter.
— AFP
EU prolongs North Korea nuclear sanctions for a year
The European Union prolongs sanctions against dozens of North Korean officials and agencies for a year over Pyongyang’s continued efforts to develop nuclear missiles and other weapons of mass destruction.
EU headquarters say in a statement that the asset freezes and travel bans involve 57 people and nine “entities,” which are typically companies, banks or other organizations, and will be reviewed again in a year.
It says that “lasting peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula must be achieved by peaceful means,” and underlines that “the diplomatic process must be continued as the only way towards realizing that goal.”
The EU has imposed sanctions on several countries, notably Iran and Venezuela, but the measures against North Korea, which were first introduced in 2006, are its toughest.
Apart from adopting a series of UN Security Council measures, the 27-nation bloc has separately imposed sanctions aimed at financial services, trade and transport linked to weapons development in the secretive Stalinist state.
— AP
Police arrest new suspect in attack on protesters after 2 sent to house arrest
Police arrest another suspect in the alleged right-wing attack on anti-Netanyahu protesters on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, adding that more arrests are expected.
The development comes hours after the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court released two other suspects to house arrest until Sunday, with the judge saying she couldn’t determine which of the two groups started the fight.
The judge, Anat Yahav, said they were “two groups that provoked each other.”
NASA rover Perseverance launches for Mars
NASA’s latest rover Perseverance launches for Mars, blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on schedule.
The first stage of rocket separation takes place a few minutes later, and the second stage Centaur rocket takes over, boosting it into orbit.
Perseverance is now preparing for a second burn that will put it on a trajectory toward Mars, a trip that will take around seven months and cover 300 million miles (480 million kilometers).
— AFP
Police source says anti-Netanyahu rally tonight won’t face time limit — report
Channel 12 quotes a police source saying tonight’s anti-government protest near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem won’t be limited in time, unlike previous protests that were dispersed using water canons at 11 p.m. or at 1 a.m.
Protesters will be asked at 11 p.m. to stop the noise to avoid disturbing local residents.
The source estimates that thousands will come from Jerusalem and elsewhere, and the force will let them demonstrate while protecting protesters and making sure that “no foreign elements enter.”
“Whoever is identified as a suspicious element that might cause violence, will be dealt with immediately,” the source adds, urging protesters to “exercise tolerance and respect the law.”
Firefighting teams, planes scrambled to large wildfire in Galilee
A large wildfire breaks out in the Galilee, between the Arab town of Majd al-Krum and Kibbutz Tuval.
Seven firefighting teams are dispatched to the area alongside four firefighting planes.
The Israel Fire and Rescue Service says that at the moment there is no danger to the communities.
Arrested Hamas member gave Israel valuable intelligence — Shin Bet
The Shin Bet announces that a Hamas operative who fled the Gaza Strip to Israel brought with him valuable intelligence on the terror group for which he worked.
Izz al-Din Hussein, 24, sought to swim to the Jewish state from Gaza on June 28 amid family problems and concerns of “persecution and defamation by senior Hamas figures,” the Shin Bet says in a statement.
Upon crossing into Israeli waters, Hussein was promptly arrested by naval forces who transferred him to the Shin Bet for interrogation.
During his questioning, investigators learned that Hussein had enlisted in Hamas’s military wing in 2013 and began working in aerial defense in 2018, where he headed the shoulder-fired missile unit, the Shin Bet says.
He held an anti-aircraft missile in his house and was told to launch it at an Israeli military chopper if one nears his home, in order to kidnap or kill IDF soldiers, the statement adds.
Hussein has been charged with “grave security offenses” at the Beersheba District Court, the Shin Bet says.
— with Jacob Magid
Jordan slams ‘irresponsible provocation’ as hundreds of Jews enter Temple Mount
The Jordanian Foreign Ministry publishes a statement condemning what it calls a violation of Israel’s agreement with the Waqf Islamic trust that manages Jerusalem’s contested Temple Mount site, according to Hebrew-language media.
The statement comes after some 800 Jews entered the compound to mark Tisha B’Av, the fast day commemorating the two temples believes to have stood at the site which today houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and after several Jews prayed and waved Israeli flags against the rules at the site.
The ministry statement alleged Jerusalem gave an approval for “hundreds of extremist Jews to break into Al-Aqsa under the protection of the Israel Police.”
It said Israel’s actions were “irresponsible provocations” and “hurt Muslims’ feelings around the world.” It warned of consequences and called on Israel to “honor the status quo” and “respect the mosque and worshipers’ feelings.”
