S!sters take the stage for Germany

Here’s Greece’s Katerine Duska with “Better Love,” the 13th entry, meaning it’s one to go until hometown hero Kobi Marimi.

It’s also the halfway point of the show, which appears to have gone off so far without any technical difficulties or protest disturbances that some had feared would accompany the show.

But there’s still another 13 acts to go.

Meanwhile, the crowd is singing along to Duska.